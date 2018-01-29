Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Monday:

Metlife stock plunged more than 7 percent after the bell. The insurance provider previewed earnings that fell well short of Wall Street expectations and rescheduled the release of its quarterly and full-year financial results from Jan. 31 to Feb. 13.

Metlife also anticipates an impact of between $135 million and $165 million on its net income for the fourth quarter, due to a company decision to strengthen the company's reserves.

Shares of Revlon gained more than 2 percent in after hours trading. The cosmetics company released preliminary earnings and revenue projections that exceeded analyst expectations and announced the departure of CEO Fabian Garcia.

CFO Chris Peterson also put to rest rumors that the troubled brand would take actions to transfer assets out of reach of its debt holders as liquidity dwindles.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products gained 1.6 percent in extended trading. A CNBC report revealed Japanese semiconductor companyRenesas Electronics was in talks to acquire the U.S. chipmaker in an estimated $20 billion deal.

Shares of Ryder gained more than 1 percent in after hours trading. The truck rental and supply chain management company announced announced it would award all non-incentive bonus eligible employees one time cash bonuses, totaling $23 million. Ryder said it anticipated a one-time $586 million benefit from the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act."