    Cramer's lightning round: Prudential's not Metlife, but watch out for pin action

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Prudential: "It hit its high today and Metlife had some bad news after. PRU is not like Metlife, but the whole group trades down."

    Extreme Networks: "I'm not really a fan of Extreme Networks and that's because I've got so many others in that area that I'd rather buy. Why do I have to go down that food chain? So I'm not going to."

    AeroVironment: "We had [CEO Wahid Nawabi] on and you know what? I've got to tell you I like that story. They have a rival in North Carolina. It's very, very interesting because they do a lot of [agriculture]. These guys do ag, they do military. I think it's a win."

    American Movil: "No, I'm going to take a pass. It's up too much."

    Verizon Communications: "I like Verizon, particularly if it gets down to the $52 level."

