First Look: Tilman Fertitta visits two businesses offering unique culinary products



Tilman Fertitta ventures across the country to visit two family-owned businesses that offer new and unique culinary products. First up is Hanley's Foods, a salad dressing company out of Baton Rouge whose owners hope their homemade Louisiana recipes will be up to Tilman's standards. Next up is Pasturebird, a California chicken farm with an all-natural mission. If their products hit the spot, Tilman could make a buy that will take them to the big leagues. If they fail to impress, their dreams could fly the coop.

Check out the clips above.

Billion Dollar Buyer All New Wednesdays 10P ET/PT

About "Billion Dollar Buyer"

Billion Dollar Buyer introduces promising companies across the country to one of America's most successful businessmen: billionaire hospitality mogul Tilman Fertitta, Chairman, CEO, and sole shareholder of Landry's, Inc.