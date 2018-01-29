Google has made an investment in Indonesian ride-hailing start-up Go-Jek.

The move is part of Google's ambition to grow Indonesia's digital economy and start-up scene, the tech giant said in a statement Monday.

"Go-Jek is led by a strong Indonesian management team and has a proven track record of using technology to make life more convenient for Indonesians across the country," said Caesar Sengupta, vice-president of at Google's next billion users initiative, which is the company's plan to target its "next billion" users around the world.

"This investment lets us partner with a great local champion in Indonesia's flourishing startup ecosystem, while also deepening our commitment to Indonesia's internet economy."

Google did not disclose the amount invested in Go-Jek.

Reports of the internet titan pouring cash into the firm first surfaced earlier this month. Reuters and TechCrunch reported that the investment was part of a $1.2 billion fundraising for the company, with participation from Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings and Chinese internet firm Meituan-Dianping.

Last month, Go-Jek acquired three financial technology (fintech) start-ups for undisclosed amounts in a bid to dominate Indonesia's digital payments industry.

A spokesperson for Go-Jek was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.