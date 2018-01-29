So if Apple is expected to sell more, expensive iPhones, why would it be cutting production? Did it just overestimate how "super" the "supercycle" of upgrades would be? That's the mystery Apple will have to address on Thursday.

Apple only traditionally provides forward guidance on a couple of numbers: revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, other income and tax rate. That leaves Wall Street trying to piece together the rest.

Revenue, gross margin and operating expenses may be the only areas where analysts can get clues for the March quarter and beyond — the other two areas may be affected by Apple's recent announcements that it would pay tax on overseas cash and up domestic investments.

According to FactSet, revenue for the current quarter is expected to be about $66.54 billion. On average, Apple has beat its sales guidance by about 3.3 percent over the past 3 years, FactSet says.

But how the market will interpret those numbers is yet to be seen.

"How significant can that shortfall be, and will the stock be negatively impacted as a result?" Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi asked on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report" last week.