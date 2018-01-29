    ×

    Gaming

    Electronic Arts' video game 'Madden' often predicts the correct Super Bowl winner, and this year it picked the Patriots

    • Electronic Arts' videogame "Madden NFL 18" predicts the New England Patriots will defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's Super Bowl.
    • The game has been eerily accurate in its Super Bowl predictions in the past.
    Source: EA Sports

    One of the most accurate Super Bowl predictors is backing up what the oddsmakers are saying: The New England Patriots will be taking home the Lombardi trophy once again.

    In its annual prediction about the big game, Electronic Arts' "Madden" game forecasts the New England Patriots will top the Philadelphia Eagles by 24-20.

    Tom Brady will once again walk away with Super Bowl MVP bragging rights, passing for 342 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, "Madden NFL 18" predicts.

    If it's any consolation to Eagles fans, "Madden" predicts it's going to be an especially tight game.

    Here's how "Madden" predicts Sunday's big game will play out:

    The Eagles will start strong, with Jay Ajayi scoring on the game's opening drive and the Patriots being contained to a field goal. The game predicts a 10-3 score at the end of the quarter. By halftime, though, the Patriots will be up 17-13, thanks to a pair of touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski and Brandin Cooks.

    The Eagles retake the lead in the third quarter, but the game ultimately comes down to the very last play — at least in the simulation. The Patriots score again in the fourth quarter, putting them in the lead, but the Eagles are threatening late, after safety Malcolm Jennings forces New England running back Dion Lewis to fumble. Eagles quarterback Nick Foles passes to Alshon Jeffery for a potential game-winning touchdown with no time remaining — but Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore ruins the play for the Eagles, knocking the ball away.

    Eagles fans are already shrugging the prediction off, but Madden has been more accurate than many Vegas oddsmakers over the years. When it misses, though, it really blows it.

    Want a little more historical knowledge before deciding how much faith to put into Madden's prediction? Here's a look at the game's full track record to date (with the score in italics when Madden was wrong):

    Super Bowl LI

    • Madden: Patriots 27, Falcons 24
    • Actual Score: Patriots 34, Falcons 28

    Super Bowl L

    • Madden: Panthers 24, Broncos 20
    • Actual Score: Broncos 24, Panthers 10

    Super Bowl XLIX

    • Madden: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24
    • Actual Score: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24

    Super Bowl XLVIII

    • Madden: Broncos, 31, Seahawks, 28
    • Actual score: Seahawks 43, Broncos, 8

    Super Bowl XLVII

    • Madden: Ravens, 27, 49ers, 24
    • Actual score: Ravens, 34, 49ers, 31

    Super Bowl XLVI

    • Madden: Giants, 27, Patriots, 24
    • Actual score: Giants, 21, Patriots, 17

    Super Bowl XLV

    • Madden: Steelers, 24, Packers, 20
    • Actual score: Packers, 31, Steelers, 25

    Super Bowl XLIV

    • Madden: Saints 35, Colts 31
    • Actual score: Saints 31, Colts 17

    Super Bowl XLIII

    • Madden: Steelers 28, Cardinals 24
    • Actual score: Steelers 27, Cardinals 23

    Super Bowl XLII

    • Madden: Patriots 38, Giants 30
    • Actual score: Giants 17, Patriots 14

    Super Bowl XLI

    • Madden: Colts 38, Bears 27
    • Actual score: Colts 29, Bears 17

    Super Bowl XL

    • Madden: Steelers 24, Seahawks 19
    • Actual score: Steelers 21, Seahawks 10

    Super Bowl XXXIX

    • Madden: Patriots 47, Eagles 31
    • Actual score: Patriots 24, Eagles 21

    Super Bowl XXXVIII

    • Madden: Patriots 23, Panthers 20
    • Actual Score: Patriots 32, Panthers 29

    Disclosure: NBC Sports is televising Sunday's Super Bowl.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    EA
    ---