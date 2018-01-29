One of the most accurate Super Bowl predictors is backing up what the oddsmakers are saying: The New England Patriots will be taking home the Lombardi trophy once again.

In its annual prediction about the big game, Electronic Arts' "Madden" game forecasts the New England Patriots will top the Philadelphia Eagles by 24-20.

Tom Brady will once again walk away with Super Bowl MVP bragging rights, passing for 342 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, "Madden NFL 18" predicts.

If it's any consolation to Eagles fans, "Madden" predicts it's going to be an especially tight game.