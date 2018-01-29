Here's how "Madden" predicts Sunday's big game will play out:
The Eagles will start strong, with Jay Ajayi scoring on the game's opening drive and the Patriots being contained to a field goal. The game predicts a 10-3 score at the end of the quarter. By halftime, though, the Patriots will be up 17-13, thanks to a pair of touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski and Brandin Cooks.
The Eagles retake the lead in the third quarter, but the game ultimately comes down to the very last play — at least in the simulation. The Patriots score again in the fourth quarter, putting them in the lead, but the Eagles are threatening late, after safety Malcolm Jennings forces New England running back Dion Lewis to fumble. Eagles quarterback Nick Foles passes to Alshon Jeffery for a potential game-winning touchdown with no time remaining — but Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore ruins the play for the Eagles, knocking the ball away.
Eagles fans are already shrugging the prediction off, but Madden has been more accurate than many Vegas oddsmakers over the years. When it misses, though, it really blows it.
Want a little more historical knowledge before deciding how much faith to put into Madden's prediction? Here's a look at the game's full track record to date (with the score in italics when Madden was wrong):