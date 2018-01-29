Chinese flight routes set off military alarms in Taiwan

A recent decision by Bejing to launch new civilian flights over the Taiwan Strait has contributed to those concerns.

Early this month, Chinese President Xi Jinping's administration opened four new routes without official approval from Tsai, who called the move "destabilizing." Back in 2015, the two countries agreed that Beijing would consult Taipei before commencing new flights in the area.

The new routes, which are expected to cross paths with Taiwanese flights, could carry major defense implications for Taipei.

"By opening this new corridor, the Chinese will likely be able to fly surveillance and reconnaissance operations closer to Taiwan on a regular basis, better monitoring communications and other electronic emissions," Dean Cheng, senior research fellow at the Asian Studies Center at think tank The Heritage Foundation, wrote in a recent note. "Such missions will allow the Chinese to pinpoint radars and associated air defense missile batteries more effectively."

Those activities could hurt Taiwan's ability to monitor its air and sea space, which would be an "essential" step in any Chinese military action against the island, Cheng continued.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, a cabinet-level agency responsible for bilateral affairs, has expressed similar fears. In an official statement, it said Beijing was "purposefully using civil aviation as a cover for improper intentions regarding Taiwan politics and even military affairs."