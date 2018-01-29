T-Mobile commits to 100 percent renewable electricity

T-Mobile will move to 100 percent renewable electricity by the year 2021.

The telecoms company said Monday that it had also finalized a contract for wind power from the Solomon Forks Wind Project in Kansas. Power generation there is due to begin at the beginning of 2019, and will supplement the energy T-Mobile receives from the Red Forks Wind Power Project in Oklahoma.



John Legere, T-Mobile's president and CEO, said moving to renewable energy was the right thing to do and smart business. "We expect to cut T-Mobile's energy costs by around $100 million in the next 15 years thanks to this move," he added.



T-Mobile has also joined the RE100, a group of global businesses committed to renewable power. Other members of the RE100 include Apple, Facebook and Google.



The RE100's head, Sam Kimmins, welcomed the news that T-Mobile was joining the initiative.



"It's great to see T-Mobile U.S. shifting to renewables for its power consumption," he said. "As a large electricity consumer in the U.S., they can truly transform energy systems by bringing significant renewable capacity online — all of that while delivering real value to their customers."