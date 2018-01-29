Keep an eye on your mailbox over the next few weeks: All of the information you need to prepare your return should be on its way.

Filing season for the 2017 tax year began Monday. This year, the IRS bumped the deadline to file returns to April 17 because the traditional filing date of April 15 falls on a Sunday. Emancipation Day — a legal holiday — will be observed Monday, April 16.

The IRS expects it will receive nearly 155 million individual tax returns this season.

There's good reason to get organized and file in a timely fashion this year. Experts have said the massive Equifax credit breach could contribute to tax fraud.