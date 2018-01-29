The British government's "refusal" to discuss and outline the U.K.'s post-Brexit relationship with the European Union is alarming, analysts and policymakers told CNBC on Monday.

With the final phase of negotiations set to receive the green light Monday afternoon, Prime Minister Theresa May's government appears lacking in unity and without a detailed plan, they said.

"I've worked with (Europe's chief negotiator) Michel Barnier twice as a minister; he will run rings around Mrs. May and (U.K. Brexit minister) David Davis," Lord Rooker, member of the House of Lords' EU Energy and Environment Sub-Committee, told CNBC.

"We are in deep trouble as a country because of the lack of direction of the government and not exactly stating what the end-game is after we leave. There is this refusal of the cabinet to have a discussion about what we are seeking to achieve."

May is meeting her Brexit cabinet Monday to discuss the U.K.'s position in the next round of negotiations, which will focus on trade and transition.