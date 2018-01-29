President Donald Trump vowed Monday that his new health-care chief Alex Azar — a former top drug-company executive — is "going to get those prescription drug prices way down" as Azar was sworn in to his job.

"It's doing to come rocketing down," Trump said of medication prices as Azar stood at his side in the White House before taking his oath as secretary of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.

While Trump has often promised to bring down drug prices as president, Azar, as president of the U.S. division of pharmaceuticals giant Eli Lilly & Co., had often overseen repeated price increase of prescription medications.

Azar, 50, is replacing President Donald Trump's prior health-care chief, Dr. Tom Price, who resigned last fall amid controversy over his use of expensive private jet charters for official business.

The Yale Law grad is the first drug-business veteran to lead HHS, where he had worked during the administration of President George W. Bush as general counsel, and then as deputy secretary.

As head of HHS, will oversee an annual budget of more than $1 trillion, and the huge Medicare and Medicaid programs, which provide health coverage primarily to senior citizens and the poor, respectively.

He also will be in charge of divisions that regulate the pharmaceuticals industry, combat diseases, and oversee implementation of the Affordable Care Act, as Obamacare is commonly known.

The Trump administration opposes Obamacare, and has repeatedly tried to have much of it repealed. While those efforts have failed, the administration has taken a series of actions to undercut the law.