    Watch: White House briefs reporters as FBI's Andrew McCabe steps down

    [The stream is slated to start at 1:15 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefs reporters Monday following reports that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe — a frequent target of President Donald Trump's attacks — is stepping down.

    Aside from McCabe, Sanders will likely face questions about Trump's first State of the Union on Tuesday night and the White House's immigration proposal previewed last week.

