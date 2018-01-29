Watch: White House briefs reporters as FBI's Andrew McCabe steps down

[The stream is slated to start at 1:15 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefs reporters Monday following reports that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe — a frequent target of President Donald Trump's attacks — is stepping down.

Aside from McCabe, Sanders will likely face questions about Trump's first State of the Union on Tuesday night and the White House's immigration proposal previewed last week.

