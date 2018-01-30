Asian stocks inch lower, but shrug off steeper losses seen on Wall Street

Across the Korean Strait, the Kospi was flat, with some heavily weighted tech names trading in positive territory.

Shares of Samsung Electronics jumped 3.86 percent after the company announced a record fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, in line with what it had forecast earlier this month. Profit for the period rose 64.3 percent compared to one year ago to 15.2 trillion won ($14.15 billion). Other tech names were mixed: SK Hynix edged up 0.14 percent and LG Display slid 0.46 percent.

Financials traded lower for the most part, as did energy-related stocks. Manufacturing names were also in negative territory, with steelmaker Posco trading lower by 0.66 percent.

Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.17 percent, with the energy sector the worst performer in the morning following the decline in oil prices overnight. Santos fell 1.74 percent and Beach Energy tumbled 5.17 percent.

The heavily weighted financials sector traded lower by 0.18 percent and the materials sector was down 0.48 percent.

Investors around the world also kept an eye on President Donald Trump's State of the Union address expected later in the morning, Asia time.

Markets in Malaysia will be closed for Thaipusam.