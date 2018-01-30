    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asian stocks inch lower, but shrug off steeper losses seen on Wall Street

    • Asian shares declined slightly on Wednesday after U.S. stocks sold off for a second day.
    • U.S. government debt yields rose to their highest levels in around four years in the last session.
    • President Donald Trump's upcoming State of the Union address is expected later in the morning, Asia time.

    Asian indexes traded lower across the board on Wednesday after Wall Street sold off for a second consecutive day, although losses in the region were initially slighter than those seen stateside.

    The Nikkei 225 edged down 0.04 percent as automakers, financials and manufacturing stocks traded slightly lower. Among index heavyweights, Fanuc Manufacturing hovered around the flat line, Toyota slipped 0.41 percent and Fast Retailing gained 0.48 percent in the morning.

    The technology sector was mixed, with Sony adding 0.85 percent and SoftBank lower by 0.44 percent early on in the session.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NIKKEI
    ---
    HSI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    CNBC 100
    ---

    Across the Korean Strait, the Kospi was flat, with some heavily weighted tech names trading in positive territory.

    Shares of Samsung Electronics jumped 3.86 percent after the company announced a record fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, in line with what it had forecast earlier this month. Profit for the period rose 64.3 percent compared to one year ago to 15.2 trillion won ($14.15 billion). Other tech names were mixed: SK Hynix edged up 0.14 percent and LG Display slid 0.46 percent.

    Financials traded lower for the most part, as did energy-related stocks. Manufacturing names were also in negative territory, with steelmaker Posco trading lower by 0.66 percent.

    Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.17 percent, with the energy sector the worst performer in the morning following the decline in oil prices overnight. Santos fell 1.74 percent and Beach Energy tumbled 5.17 percent.

    The heavily weighted financials sector traded lower by 0.18 percent and the materials sector was down 0.48 percent.

    Investors around the world also kept an eye on President Donald Trump's State of the Union address expected later in the morning, Asia time.

    Markets in Malaysia will be closed for Thaipusam.

    US stocks sold off

    U.S. indexes fell on Tuesday as stocks sold off for a second day. The Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 362.59 points, or 1.37 percent, to close at 26,076.89.

    That move lower came as U.S. government debt yields rose to their highest levels in around four years in the last session. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note last stood at 2.724 percent.

    "The combination of profit taking into month-end, higher bond yields, stretched valuations and potential U.S. health care shake-up were the main drivers," analysts at ANZ Research said in a morning note.

    In currency markets, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, on Tuesday retraced gains seen during the Asian session. The dollar index last stood at 89.160 after rising as high as 89.637 in the last session.

    Meanwhile, the dollar was a touch firmer against the yen at 108.89. The Australian dollar was softer at $0.8096.

    Moves in the dollar came as the Federal Open Market Committee began its January meeting. The FOMC's statement is due Wednesday during U.S. hours.

    Corporate news

    Chinese conglomerate HNA Group informed creditors it could have a first-quarter cash shortfall of a minimum of 15 billion yuan ($2.4 billion), Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a source. According to the news agency, the company said it was certain it could manage the issue.

    Elsewhere, shares of Japan Post Bank and Japan Post Insurance were off by 0.6 percent and 0.89 percent, respectively. The companies said in a statement that they would be establishing a private equity fund management company. That company, called Japan Post Investment Corporation, will have an initial fund of as much as 120 billion yen ($1.1 billion), according to Reuters.

    What's on tap

    The economic calendar for Wednesday is rather full (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 9:00 a.m.: China PMI
    • 1:00 p.m.: Japan consumer confidence
    • 1:00 p.m.: Singapore business confidence

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    HSI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    .NKXQ
    ---
    NIKKEI
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    EWJ
    ---
    ASHR
    ---
    FXI
    ---
    ISHARES MSCI CIF
    ---
    VANG MSCIPAC
    ---