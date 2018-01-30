Asian stocks inch lower, but shrug off steeper losses seen on Wall Street

Asian indexes traded lower across the board on Wednesday after Wall Street sold off for a second consecutive day, although losses in the region were initially slighter than those seen stateside.
The Nikkei 225 edged down 0.04 percent as automakers, financials and manufacturing stocks traded slightly lower. Among index heavyweights, Fanuc Manufacturing hovered around the flat line, Toyota slipped 0.41 percent and Fast Retailing gained 0.48 percent in the morning.
The technology sector was mixed, with Sony adding 0.85 percent and SoftBank lower by 0.44 percent early on in the session.