AT&T: "I like it. Cash flow's going to increase if they get the Time Warner deal done."

Duke Energy Corp: "Duke's fine. I prefer Dominion and I prefer ConEd and I also prefer American Electric Power."

XPO Logistics: "I keep waiting for the stock to go back to $90 so we can get back in for ActionAlerts. What a horse that is."

Alarm.com Holdings: "No. I've got too many home systems coming in. I don't want to touch them. But if they feel differently, they should come on the show."