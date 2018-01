In Asia, stocks fell away from record highs as bearish sentiment followed on from a softer lead on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, slipped 0.5 percent on Tuesday after climbing to an all-time high in the previous session.

Stateside, U.S. stocks retreated from highs on Monday, weighed down by a slide in Apple shares. Ahead of an earnings update on Thursday, the tech giant is reportedly expected to halve its iPhone X production target for the first three months of the year to around 20 million units. Its shares closed down 1.6 percent on Monday.

In corporate news, Philips is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings before the opening bell on Tuesday, while Domino's Pizza Group is expected to announce a trading update.

On the data front, investors will likely pay close attention to the release of euro area gross domestic product (GDP) data for the fourth quarter at around 10 a.m. London time.