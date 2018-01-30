High schools stock up on Narcan to combat teen opioid crisis in US

Joseph Occhino, principal of Northern Highlands Regional High School in Allendale, New Jersey, has seen lots of changes during his 34 years as an educator. But last year he witnessed something he says he never could have imagined. His school, which draws students from four affluent towns in northwest Bergen County, was approved to administer the lifesaving drug Narcan (the commercial name for naloxone hydrochloride) to any student who overdoses on an opioid on school grounds.

Three faculty members — the school nurse, athletic trainer and the supervisor of health and wellness — were trained offsite earlier last year and are now authorized to administer the drug, which, when given as a nasal spray, can quickly revive someone who is not breathing.

The measures at Northern Highlands come as America enters the deadliest drug overdose crisis in the country's history. The opioid crisis is so severe, President Donald Trump declared it a "public health emergency" in October but stopped short of asking Congress for additional emergency funding. Many are hopeful Trump will call for more efforts to combat the U.S. opioid epidemic in Tuesday's State of the Union Address.

Statistics tell the story. In 2016 nearly 64,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States — a record high — and at least two-thirds of those deaths were linked to opioids, including heroin and the synthetic opioid fentanyl. (Opioids are a class of drugs that include heroin and prescription pain relievers, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine and fentanyl.)