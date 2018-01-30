Italy's election is a 'threat' to stability despite economy performing well, minister says

March's general election in Italy poses a threat to stability at a time when the economy is performing well, according to the country's economic development minister.
Carlo Calenda told CNBC on Monday that the prospect of a hung parliament following the March 4 election, when it is expected that no one party will gain an absolute majority allowing it to govern alone, was a risk.
"It's a threat and it's clear that once we have a system that is based on three pillars (political parties) that this is very difficult to find a majority," he said. "Although, I have to say that there is a government today that is in place, that has the trust of the Italian citizen, and I think that this is a positive backstop."
Calenda is an independent politician who first took the economic development ministry job in 2016, under the previous Matteo Renzi government. He stayed on in the role until December 2016, when Paolo Gentiloni took office after Renzi's resignation following a failed referendum over constitutional reforms.
Calenda has been tipped as a future finance minister and even a future prime minister of Italy, although he ruled himself out of the running for the top job when speaking to CNBC.