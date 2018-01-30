Activists on Tuesday night proclaimed that President "Donald Trump harassed or assaulted twenty women" in an illuminated message projected on Trump's Washington, D.C., hotel in advance of his State of the Union address.

"Congress: Investigate Trump," another projection on the Trump International Hotel demanded.

The activist group UltraViolet took credit for the stunt, which came hours before Trump was due to address Congress nearby in his first State of the Union speech.

In a Twitter post noting the images on the downtown hotel, UltraViolet said: "Investigate Trump for sexual assault."

UltraViolet says its mission is to "fight sexism and create a more inclusive world that accurately represents all women."

The Trump International two weeks ago was hit with another illuminated projection, of the word "s---hole," and a scatological emoji after news broke that Trump had used that term about certain countries during a discussion with members of Congress about immigration. A group other than UltraViolet projected those images.

CNN reported Saturday that data showed that the occupancy rate of the Trump International Hotel in its first 11 months of operation was an average of only 50 percent, about one-third below the rate of other luxury hotels in Washington.