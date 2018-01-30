Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are sharply lower after Monday's losses. Rising interest rate fears are spooking investors. We get more earnings reports today and economic data from the Case-Shiller home price index and consumer confidence report. The yield on the 10-year Treasury Bond is mostly flat and holding at the 2.70 percent level.

HEALTH CARE PARTNERSHIP

-Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and J.P. Morgan Chase are teaming up to create a landmark new non-profit health care company to serve their employees. Major health insurer companies shares are down on the news.

TRUMP TRADE

-Just a week after President Trump announced a 30 percent tariff on Chinese solar panels, a major Chinese solar manufacturer is announcing plans to get around the tariff by opening a plant in the U.S.