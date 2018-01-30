It's a morbid thought, but it must be considered.

Nearly every Trump administration Cabinet member — not to mention both houses of Congress — will be packed into the same room for President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Security for the speech, Trump's first such address since taking office last January, will no doubt be tight. But on the tiny chance that a lethal attack on the Capitol takes out the president, his Cabinet and lawmakers in the line of succession, one official must remain separated from the commander in chief.

For Tuesday's State of the Union address, that official is Sonny Perdue.

a former Georgia governor and current secretary of Agriculture, Perdue is the designated survivor for the event, according to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

At 71 years old, Perdue is about six months younger than Trump. He was the last Cabinet position announced before Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017.

But while Perdue will be the odd man out for the State of the Union address, he isn't the last in line for succession — actually, he's the ninth.

The official order, according to the Presidential Succession Act signed into law in 1947, is as follows: