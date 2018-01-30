State of the Union: It's still a choice between Trump's economy and his character

These people fill my social media feed, and from them I've learned Trump wins because snowflakes and limousine liberals like me are out of touch with what "real" Americans think. To quote them: Does it bother me that he calls all African countries "shitholes"? Hell, no — have you been to these places? And I love that Trump supports Confederate monuments — they are a reminder of our heritage, and they remind minorities to appreciate America, a country founded by brilliant white men (let me guess, now it's racist to cite facts, right?). I drive through the ghetto, I see all these black guys sitting around on the corner. Why can't they stay out of jail? I love that Trump is tough on these criminals who are milking our system dry. And don't lecture me about Trump's sex crimes when we know what President Clinton did in the Oval Office (physically and financially).

Also, rampant immigration is killing America. If I have to hear another language spoken on the bus, I am going to vomit. By the way, have you seen what's happening in Western Europe? I know Trump's economic policies only benefit the rich, but the rich are the ones creating all the jobs. In America, if you're willing to work hard, you can make it, and I am sick of hearing minorities and lazy people complain about how the system is rigged against them.

I am proud of Trump for picking fights with every African-American pro athlete who doesn't stand for the National Anthem. In school I learned that slavery ended in 1865, and we just had an African-American president, so racism is dead. So go to hell because Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh tell me identity politics are divisive and for losers? In fact, you're the real racist.

— By Ravin Gandhi, founder and CEO of GMM Nonstick Coatings, one of the world's largest suppliers of nonstick coatings to the $9 billion housewares industry. As a VC investor, Gandhi has stakes in KeyMe, Ampsy, Tred, Lettrs, Amber Agriculture and Hester Biosciences.