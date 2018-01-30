Trump's State of the Union speech is the third longest in modern history

President Donald Trump's first State of the Union speech was one of the longest on record.

Trump spent a little more than an hour and twenty minutes reviewing the first year of his administration, including a sweeping tax cut and the repeal of the individual mandate to buy health insurance. Looking ahead, Trump called on Congress to take up the remainder of his agenda on policies from immigration and national security.

The result was the third longest State of the Union address in the modern era, surpassed only by President Bill Clinton in 1995 (one hour, 24 minutes) and in 2000 (one hour, 28 minutes).