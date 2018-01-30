UnitedHealth, CVS plunge on Bezos, Buffett and Dimon plan to improve U.S. health care

"The comments in the press release suggest that these leaders view this as an endeavor that is complex, challenging and thorny and that will take time to bear fruit," Ana Gupte, analyst at Leerink Partners, wrote Tuesday. "It is unclear if this means Amazon will accelerate its entry into the pharmacy supply chain, though the quest for transparency, which is lacking currently in drug pricing and also in broader healthcare delivery in America, would point to a more transformative effort by the new entity."

The announcement comes amid months of speculation that Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, would lead the e-commerce giant into the health care space.

"The healthcare system is complex, and we enter into this challenge open-eyed about the degree of difficulty," said Bezos in the release. "Hard as it might be, reducing healthcare's burden on the economy while improving outcomes for employees and their families would be worth the effort."

A key issue for the Trump administration, the rising cost of health care and pharmaceuticals has frequently drawn criticism from the commander in chief.

President Donald Trump said in October that his administration would stop paying Obamacare insurers billions of dollars in reimbursements for discounts that insurers must give by law to low-income customers of their plans.

"If this winds up being the low cost provider to make insurance more affordable at employer level, could wind up being a real disruptive competitor to an industry that has not seen any new players in years/decades," Jared Holz, analyst at Jefferies, said in email. I'm "not going to call this black swan event yet because there are few details and would be making too many assumptions but it has potential to be."

CEOs Buffett and Dimon also commented on the new company in the press release.

"The ballooning costs of healthcare act as a hungry tapeworm on the American economy. Our group does not come to this problem with answers. But we also do not accept it as inevitable," added Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett.

"Our people want transparency, knowledge and control when it comes to managing their healthcare," said Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase. "The three of our companies have extraordinary resources, and our goal is to create solutions that benefit our U.S. employees."

Shares of Amazon, J.P. Morgan, and Berkshire Hathaway were all down modestly in premarket trade, falling 0.8 percent, 1 percent, and 0.6 percent respectively.

—CNBC's Meg Tirrell contributed to this report.