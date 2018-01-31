Boeing beats on top and bottom line, shares rise over 3%

Boeing shares surged before the market's open Wednesday after the aerospace and defense contractor posted fourth-quarter results that solidly outpaced analyst expectations, boosted by strong demand across its business units.

The company also offered up a upbeat forecast for the coming year.

"Our team remains focused on winning through innovation, driving growth and productivity and extending our position as the world's leading aerospace company," Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in a statement.

In the quarter ended Dec. 31, Boeing's net income nearly doubled to $3.13 billion, or $5.18 per share, from $1.63 billion, or $2.59 per share, a year ago. Excluding non-recurring items, and a gain from tax law changes, Boeing earned $3.06 per share. Analysts were forecasting earnings of $2.89 per share, according to Thomson Reuters.

Boeing expects to bring in $96 billion to $98 billion in revenue next year while delivering between 810 and 815 commercial aircraft.