    Transportation

    Boeing beats on top and bottom line, shares rise over 3%

    • Boeing shares surged before the market's open Wednesday after the company posts solid fourth-quarter results.
    • The aerospace and defense contractor solidly outpaced analyst expectations while setting a new company record for deliveries in 2017.
    • Boeing's surprise trade dispute loss to Bombardier dominated recent headlines.
    • Shares of the company have more than doubled in the past year.
    Workers assemble Boeing 787 Dreamliners, the wide-body twin-engine jets made by Boeing Commercial Airplanes at the Boeing Everett Factory in Everett, Washington.
    Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Boeing shares surged before the market's open Wednesday after the aerospace and defense contractor posted fourth-quarter results that solidly outpaced analyst expectations, boosted by strong demand across its business units.

    The company also offered up a upbeat forecast for the coming year.

    "Our team remains focused on winning through innovation, driving growth and productivity and extending our position as the world's leading aerospace company," Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in a statement.

    In the quarter ended Dec. 31, Boeing's net income nearly doubled to $3.13 billion, or $5.18 per share, from $1.63 billion, or $2.59 per share, a year ago. Excluding non-recurring items, and a gain from tax law changes, Boeing earned $3.06 per share. Analysts were forecasting earnings of $2.89 per share, according to Thomson Reuters.

    Boeing expects to bring in $96 billion to $98 billion in revenue next year while delivering between 810 and 815 commercial aircraft.

    Expectations vs. results:

    • EPS: $3.06 vs. $2.89 expected by Thomson Reuters
    • Revenue: $25.37 billion vs. $24.69 billion expected by Thomson Reuters

    The end of the year was bumpy for the aerospace giant, which saw Airbus log more jet orders than Boeing in 2017, after a late surge from the European competitor in December.

    Last week Boeing suffered a defeat when the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled against the company in its trade dispute over planes sold by its Canadian rival Bombardier. The surprise decision effectively overturned the U.S. Commerce Department's recommendation that tariffs of nearly 300 percent be applied to the sale of at least 75 new Bombardier C Series jets to Delta Air Lines.

    Those recent events likely won't distract from a historic year for Boeing. The company's stock has risen 109 percent in the last 12 months, as of Monday's closing price of $340.82 per share.

    Boeing delivered a record 763 planes in 2017, one more than its previous high in 2015. At the same time, Boeing booked another 912 jet orders, bringing Boeing's backlog at the end of the year to 5,864 commercial aircraft orders — an all-time high.

    Talks of a partnership with Embraer surfaced in December. Such a venture could see Boeing and the Brazilian airplane manufacturer cooperate to strengthen the former company's regional jet offerings. The companies cautioned in a joint release any deal would be subject to the Brazilian government, regulators and each companies' boards and shareholders.

