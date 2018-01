In the previous session, U.S. government debt yields rose on the back of consumer confidence data that beat market expectations while inflation concerns grew. U.S. stocks came under severe pressure, with the Dow Jones industrial average falling more than 350 points by Tuesday's close.

On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee is set to conclude its two-day monetary policy meeting.

While the Federal Reserve isn't expected to make any changes to its policy stance, the meeting will mark the last time Janet Yellen will act as chair of the central bank, before the role is passed on to Jerome Powell. The FOMC's meeting announcement is set to come out at 2 p.m. ET.

On the data front, mortgage applications are due at 7 a.m. ET, followed by ADP national employment report at 8:15 a.m. ET, and the employment cost index at 8:30 a.m. ET. At 9:45 a.m. ET, Chicago purchasing manager index (PMI) is due, followed by pending home sales data at 10 a.m. ET.