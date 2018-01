In corporate news, Santander, H&M and Julius Baer Group are among some of the major companies scheduled to report their latest figures on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, inflation rate data in the euro area is expected to be reported at around 10 a.m. London time. The European Central Bank (ECB) has long-struggled to bring up core inflation to its aim of around 2 percent. Last week, ECB President Mario Draghi appeared to temper expectations for policy tightening as he said the central bank's policymakers were yet to see a sustained rise in inflation.

Stateside, during his first State of the Union address since becoming president, Donald Trump called on Republicans and Democrats to work towards a compromise over immigration and infrastructure legislation.