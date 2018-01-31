First Look: The owner of a packaged southern food business has bitten off more than she can chew

In 2012, Erica Barrett launched Southern Culture Artisan Foods, a package food business that focuses on southern cuisine and flavorful mixes. It started as a side hustle, but as the word spread about her delicious recipes, the business grew, and so did the debt. If Marcus Lemonis can't get her to understand that she cannot do it all on her own, Southern Culture will be cooked.

About "The Profit"

When Marcus Lemonis isn't running his multi-billion dollar company, Camping World, he goes on the hunt for struggling businesses that are desperate for cash and ripe for a deal. In each one-hour episode of The Profit, Lemonis makes an offer that's impossible to refuse; his cash for a piece of the business and a percentage of the profits. And once inside these companies, he'll do almost anything to save the business and make himself a profit; even if it means firing the president, promoting the secretary or doing the work himself.