New year, New Trump: The president will show a softer side this year, analyst says

The world will see a new version of Donald Trump in 2018, a political analyst told CNBC on Wednesday after the president delivered two key speeches.

Trump told the audience at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, last week that he supported free trade, as long as it's fair, and also said he was open to bilateral agreements. During his state of the union address on Tuesday, Trump also vowed to "fix bad trade deals.

Both addresses showed a softer approach to international trade from previous remarks during his 2016 election campaign and first year in office.

"He can build a compelling argument around his successes and he can package it and that can be received well," Lindsay Newman, principal research analyst at IHS Markit told CNBC Wednesday, when asked if "teleprompter Trump" was the most recent version of the president.

"He has never said no trade deals, he said no bad trades," Newman said, noting Trump's new language at Davos. There, he said that free trade needs to be fair and reciprocal.