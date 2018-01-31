President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address was rife with promises to put "America First," but investors and political analysts in Asia seem to be taking it in their stride.

"There was only one name check of China in the speech, and then one allusion to intellectual property rights, so it was less hard on China than you might have expected," James Crabtree, associate professor of practice at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore, told CNBC.

Investors were bracing for the worst amid signs of a protectionist ramp-up in Washington. The State of the Union fell just days after the administration slapped steep tariffs on solar panels and washing machines, hitting Asian exporters particularly hard. China and South Korea condemned the tariffs, raising fears of retaliation.