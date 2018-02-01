    ×

    Apple earnings beat, but iPhone shipments fall from a year ago

    • Apple reported quarterly earnings on Thursday that beat expectations, and revenue that also topped estimates.
    • Apple expects to make $60 billion to $62 billion in the current quarter, below the $65.73 that Wall Street was looking for.
    Apple CEO Tim Cook
    Apple reported quarterly earnings on Thursday that beat expectations, and revenue that also topped estimates, but its outlook isn't looking as strong.

    Apple expects to make $60 billion to $62 billion in the current quarter, below the $65.73 that Wall Street was looking for. Apple also expects profit margins of 38 percent to 38.5 percent, slimmer than the 38.9 percent expected.

    In other words, Apple either expects to sell fewer phones, or expects to sell phones that are either more expensive to make or have lower prices.

    Shares whipsawed after hours as investors digested news of falling iPhone sales, but higher prices.

    Earnings

    • Earnings: $3.89 vs. $3.86 per share expected by a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate
    • Revenue: $88.3 billion $87.28 billion expected by a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate
    • iPhone unit sales: 77.3 million vs. 80 million unit shipments expected by a FactSet estimate
    • Fiscal Q2 revenue guidance: $60 billion to $62 billion vs. $65.73 billion expected by a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate
    • Fiscal Q2 margin guidance: 38 percent to 38.5 percent vs. 38.9 percent expected by a StreetAccount estimate

    This time last year, Apple sold 78 million iPhones. Financial results are up from a year ago, though, thanks to pricier iPhones. This time last year, Apple reported revenue of $78.35 billion and earnings of $3.36 a share.

    Apple shipped fewer iPhones than Wall Street expected during the first fiscal quarter, but the selling prices were much higher than expected, indicating that it sold a higher mix of newer phones over the holiday season.

    Trouble with the iPhone X? 

    Apple made some risky choices over the holiday season, and Thursday it had to reckon with Wall Street.

    Apple released three iPhones in the fall — one more than usual. And the flagship phone, the iPhone X, was not only a late add, it had a steep $999 price tag, stoking speculation that sales might be weak.

    Despite a lukewarm margin outlook, Apple's average selling prices held up nicely over the holidays — hitting $796, compared to $755.78 expected.

    But its smart speaker, HomePod, missed the holiday season altogether. Then there was "battery gate" — a miscommunicated software updated that slowed some phones in favor of stable battery life. The outcry spurred a discounted battery replacement program and has drawn the scrutiny of regulators.

    Apple is also one of the American companies that will benefit most from tax reform — and the earnings conference call is a chance for executives to hint how they will put newly repatriated cash to work.

    Apple said on Thursday it expects a tax rate of 15 percent in the coming quarter, down from last quarter's projections of 25.5 percent. Apple's cash pile hit $285.1 billion, a new record.

    This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

