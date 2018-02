Bitcoin may still drop a little lower, but it will rally back up to $20,000 this year, early bitcoin investor Ran Neu-Ner predicted on Thursday.

In fact, volatile swings in the cryptocurrency are the norm, he said in an interview with CNBC's "Fast Money."



"We've seen it go down 50 percent at a time. It's quite a resilient currency/commodity/asset that just keeps going up afterwards," said Neu-Ner, host of CNBC Africa's Crypto Trader.

He sees the bottom near $7,500 or $8,000.