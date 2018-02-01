CNBC Announces APAC Leadership Changes

CNBC, the leading global business news network, today announced two major organisational changes to its Asia Pacific news team in Singapore.

Roshan Vaswani is promoted to the position of Head of News and Programming, APAC. Vaswani now oversees all of the network's Asia produced content, managing CNBC's business day news output as well as its weekend programming slate.

In addition, the network announced Michael Kearns will take up the role of Vice President, International Digital and Strategic Partnerships. Kearns was previously Head of News and Programming for CNBC in Asia Pacific before being promoted to include the role of VP International Digital in January 2017.

Vaswani and Kearns will report directly to John Casey, Senior Vice President International News and Programming. Commenting on the promotions, John Casey said:

"Rosie is one of the most gifted leaders in the newsroom. Having spent over a decade with CNBC and the last two as our Executive News Editor, she has been the bedrock of our continued success and growth. Michael has been instrumental in our record-breaking success on digital. Given the success under his focused leadership, it's only natural we evolved Michael's role to support our further growth in the APAC region."

