    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: S&P Global's stock is 'nothin' but net'

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    S&P Global: "Oh, man. It's nothin' but net. That's is just a terrific financial tech stock. I think it's a great one to own."

    Align Technology: "This is way overdone to the downside. This is [the maker of] Invisalign. I know it got ahead of itself. I think that you should be a buyer."

    Kennametal: "Good industrial. Nothing sexy. Nothing really great. You know what, you might want to look at Parker-Hannifin, which got knocked down today incorrectly."

    Myriad Genetics: "This thing's been kicking around forever, but it is diagnostics and diagnostics are hot. I bless it for spec only."

    Arista Networks: "[CEO] Jayshree Ullal reported still one more great quarter. I am so impressed about what she's accomplished and she is always welcome on the show. Obviously a Cisco competitor."

    Emerson Electric Co: "Emerson's not done going higher. We've been behind it ever since it bottomed in orders about 10 points ago. I was late. It's going higher. Wouldn't shock me if it goes to $80. It's $72."

    Prologis: "It's a real estate investment trust. People don't like the REITs. I think you have to hold it through this because you're right, it's a growth REIT.

    Dynagas LNG Partners: "No, I think that dividend is way too big. I think it's a red flag. I don't want you to be in that one. I think there are others that are safer."

    Watch the full lightning round here:

