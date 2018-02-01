Financial advisor Ric Edelman says investors with long-term goals should buy stocks now

Ric Edelman believes investors should focus on their long-term objectives instead of fretting about stock prices.

The financial advisor was asked what advice he would give to a client worried about market valuations.

"We've got to focus on our perspective," Edelman told CNBC's Mike Santoli Thursday from the TD Ameritrade LINC conference in Orlando, Florida. "Yeah prices are really high, everything is expensive. Compared to what? Compared to the past? Absolutely right. But compared to 10 or 20 years from now? Probably not."