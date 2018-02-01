Five takeaways from India's budget spending plans to boost growth

Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced a budget on Thursday that focused on strengthening the country's rural and agricultural economy, ahead of a general election next year.

Jaitley unveiled a variety of spending measures to improve the livelihood of Indian farmers and the rural population, provide health care coverage to low-income families and bolster the country's infrastructure.

The aim, he said in a speech to the country's parliament, was to put India firmly on course for an economic growth rate topping 8 percent in the near future.

Here are five key takeaways from Jaitley's budget announcement for the coming fiscal year.