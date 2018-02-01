While there are rumors that letting your battery die all the way can be good — or bad — for your iPhone, there's no truth to them. Apple says it doesn't matter when you charge your iPhone, whether it has 50 percent of the battery left at night when you go to bed or nothing in the tank.

Apple explains on its website that its lithium ion batteries work in cycles, no matter when you start to charge it. "You complete one charge cycle when you've used (discharged) an amount that equals 100% of your battery's capacity — but not necessarily all from one charge. For instance, you might use 75% of your battery's capacity one day, then recharge it fully overnight. If you use 25% the next day, you will have discharged a total of 100%, and the two days will add up to one charge cycle."

Apple also says its batteries are meant to hold "at least 80%" of original charge capacity for what it calls "a high number of charge cycles."