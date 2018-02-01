Take-Two drops after it says the highly anticipated game Red Dead Redemption 2 is delayed

Shares of Take-Two Interactive fell as much as 6 percent on Tuesday on news that one of the most highly-anticipated games of the year, Red Dead Redemption 2, has been delayed.

Take-Two Interactive said Red Dead Redemption 2 will now launch on Oct. 26 instead of during the spring as originally planned. Red Dead Redemption 2, made by Rockstar Games', follows the original Red Dead Redemption, a game that's perhaps best described as Grand Theft Auto set in the wild west.

Take-Two Interactive said it needs "additional time to further polish the final product," and that, despite the delay, it still expects to "deliver both record Net Bookings and record net cash," in fiscal year 2019.

The stock was off the lows but still down nearly 3% in the late morning.