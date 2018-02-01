Eric Trump: You may not like my father's 'brash' tone, but nobody can argue about his results

Eric Trump says his father may be viewed as "brash," but no one can argue with his results.

"You may not always like his tone, but at the end of the day, no one on either side of the aisle can argue with the results right now," President Donald Trump's second-oldest son told CNBC on Thursday. "This country is $8 trillion richer."

In an interview on "Squawk Box," Eric Trump said his father was never elected as "the politician," but as a "brash New York businessman."

"That's what people loved about my father," Trump said. "If he wanted to have that perfect tone every single time, he could go be a boring politician. And, quite frankly, I don't think he would have been elected."

In the interview, Trump also touted the performance of the economy and the roaring stock market, something his father has mentioned often. Some argue that the president can't take full credit for the economy's recent performance.

Eric Trump was among the president's children who attended the State of the Union address Tuesday night. In an interview with Fox Business, he characterized his father's speech as hitting "it out of the park."

President Trump on Thursday thanked others for "all of the nice compliments and reviews on the State of the Union speech."





Last month, Eric Trump came under heat for a comment on Fox about the government shutdown. While explaining why Democrats were to blame for the shutdown, Eric Trump said the shutdown "is a good thing for us," politically.

As an executive vice president of The Trump Organization, Eric Trump, works with his older brother, Donald Jr., to expand the company's real estate, retail, commercial, hotel and golf interests.