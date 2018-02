[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were slated to talk Thursday during a retreat of GOP lawmakers in West Virginia.

Earlier, a visibly loose President Donald Trump addressed attendees, joking with members of Congress while reiterating the policy goals he discussed in his State of the Union address earlier this week.