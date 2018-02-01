Watch: President Trump speaks at GOP lawmakers' retreat

[The stream is slated to start at 12:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
President Donald Trump on Thursday is expected to speak at a retreat for GOP lawmakers in West Virginia.
Here are excerpts from the address, as prepared for delivery, which the White House released earlier Thursday:
Every day, we are removing government burdens, and empowering our citizens to follow their hearts and live out their dreams.
The priorities of Republicans in Congress are the priorities of the American People. We believe in strong families and strong borders. We believe in the rule of law, and we support the men and women of law enforcement. We believe every American has the right to grow up in a safe home, to attend a good school, and to have access to a great job. …
Here in West Virginia, as a result of our tax cuts, the typical family of four will save roughly $2,000 dollars a year. …
And we are reaching our hand across the aisle in pursuit of common ground and commonsense reforms for the good of ALL AMERICANS. …
Nearly 7 in 10 Americans support an immigration reform package that includes a permanent solution on DACA, secures the border, ends chain migration, and cancels the visa lottery. These are the Four Pillars of the White House Framework – a plan that will finally bring our immigration system into the 21st century. …
I know that the Senate is planning to bring an immigration bill to the floor in the coming weeks, and I am asking today that the framework we submitted be the bill that the Senate votes on. …
Because when Americans are united, nothing can stop us.