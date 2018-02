E-commerce giant eBay announced Wednesday that it will be replacing PayPal with Adyen as its primary payments provider.

PayPal posted better-than-expected results on Thursday, but this was enshrouded by the news of eBay looking to eventually replace it.

It sent shares of PayPal — a company with a market value of more than $100 billion — down sharply in U.S. extended trading Wednesday. PayPal's stock continued to plummet Thursday, while shares of eBay rose near a record high.