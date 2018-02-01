Here’s what the Winter Olympics’ top sponsors have planned for the Pyeongchang Games

With just over a week to go until the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, games sponsors are gearing up to make the most of their investments, likely totaling hundreds of millions of dollars.

Becoming a four-year top-level partner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is estimated to cost around $100 million, according to Reuters.

Some sponsors are spending additional marketing dollars to make the most of putting their names to the games. Advertisers (including non-sponsors) spent $800 million on U.S. Olympic broadcaster NBC during the 2014 Sochi Games and the channel expects the figure to increase by a low double-digit percentage this year, according to Dan Lovinger, executive VP of advertising sales at NBC Sports.

Here's a roundup of what some of the sponsors are doing.