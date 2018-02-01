    ×

    Marketing Media Money

    Here’s what the Winter Olympics’ top sponsors have planned for the Pyeongchang Games

    With just over a week to go until the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, games sponsors are gearing up to make the most of their investments, likely totaling hundreds of millions of dollars.

    Becoming a four-year top-level partner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is estimated to cost around $100 million, according to Reuters.

    Some sponsors are spending additional marketing dollars to make the most of putting their names to the games. Advertisers (including non-sponsors) spent $800 million on U.S. Olympic broadcaster NBC during the 2014 Sochi Games and the channel expects the figure to increase by a low double-digit percentage this year, according to Dan Lovinger, executive VP of advertising sales at NBC Sports.

    Here's a roundup of what some of the sponsors are doing.

    Alibaba

    The Chinese giant signed up as official cloud and e-commerce provider of the games in a deal lasting until 2028 and this week launched its first ad campaign in support of the Olympics, using the line: "To the greatness of small." One spot features an amateur ice hockey team from Kenya, with Alibaba set to take players to Pyeongchang.

    Coca-Cola

    Coca-Cola has been a sponsor of the games since 1928, making it the longest-standing IOC partner, and its marketing around the Winter Olympics is using a "Together as one" theme. It is running a series of TV commercials featuring South Korean figure skater Yuna Kim and actor Park Bo-Gum.

    South Korean actor Park Bo Gum holds the Olympic torch in January 2018, ahead of the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea
    Chung Sung-Jun | Getty Images
    South Korean actor Park Bo Gum holds the Olympic torch in January 2018, ahead of the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea

    Visa

    Visa supports 54 athletes through its Olympics sponsorship, and last week launched its Winter Games ad showing the sportspeople using contactless cards and wearable payment devices as they get ready to compete. It has been an IOC partner since 1986.

    Atos

    Atos has been involved with the Olympics since 1989 and in 2001 it became an official IT partner, aiming to help the IOC move from a "build each time" to a "build once" model. While it won't be using paid-for advertising to promote its involvement, it has a website covering the event and will be running a webinar for clients on the future of the games.

    Atos had a team of about 330 people in London during the Summer Games in 2012.
    Atos | Olympic.org
    Atos had a team of about 330 people in London during the Summer Games in 2012.

    Intel

    Intel was announced as a top-level Olympic partner last June, soon after McDonald's ended its sponsorship deal three years early. Fans will be able to watch competitors in virtual reality and the company will also be using drones to shoot footage. Intel is promoting its VR technology via an "Are you ready?" ad showing people in different countries watching the games on VR headsets.

    Samsung

    Samsung is continuing its "Do what you can't" advertising theme, and released an ad showing Dutch skaters Sjinkie Knegt and Suzanne Schulting wearing the brand's smart suits. These help them race around the ice rink with the best posture for speed while training. Samsung has been an IOC partner for 30 years, starting as a local sponsor of the Summer Games in Seoul, South Korea in 1988.

    Panasonic

    The electronics manufacturer has supplied broadcasting equipment to the games since 1998 and in Pyeongchang it will run various interactive exhibitions as well as a three-day event in Tokyo in February, ahead of the Summer Games to be held in the city in 2020.

    A 3D theater from Panasonic at the London Olympic Games in July 2016
    Bloomberg | Getty Images
    A 3D theater from Panasonic at the London Olympic Games in July 2016

    Bridgestone

    "Chase your dream" is the message from tire-maker Bridgestone's Olympics campaign in South Korea, and it's also a partner of the Olympic Channel, an IOC website featuring a mixture of live coverage and films about competitors and previous games. Bridgestone signed up as a top-level sponsor in 2014 and is currently running ads featuring the athletes it supports on its YouTube channel.

    Procter and Gamble

    P&G continues its "Thank you Mom" Olympics campaign with a series of six ads showing athletes' struggles with prejudices featuring Gus Kenworthy, one of the first openly-gay action sports athletes at the Olympics, and Emirati figure-skater Zahra Lari, among others. It signed up as a top-level sponsor in 2010.

    Toyota

    Toyota launched a global campaign promoting its involvement with the games in November, focusing on its "Mobility for all" strategy that shows its innovations in transport. This isn't just about driverless vehicles: robots that help people walk and a wearable device to help visually impaired people are part of its aim to help people move freely – and not just by car. It has been a top-level sponsor since 2015.

    Omega

    Omega is the official timekeeper of the games and launched its ad, "Recording Olympic dreams," on YouTube Thursday. It has also produced a Pyeongchang 2018 watch collection to go with its sponsorship and promoted its involvement by sending actors and singers from Europe and Japan down the famous Olympia Bob Run in St Moritz, Switzerland, last month.

    Dow

    The chemicals company became a top-level IOC partner in 2010 and it is using its 2018 Winter Games activity to show its expertise to a business audience. It provides various services to the games, such as keeping ice rinks at the right temperature, and is the technical partner of the U.S. luge team (pictured), helping them fine-tune sleds to make them faster.

    Chris Mazdzer of the U.S. luge team competes in Lake Placid, New York, in December 2017.
    Maddie Meyer | Getty Images
    Chris Mazdzer of the U.S. luge team competes in Lake Placid, New York, in December 2017.

    Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal owns NBC Sports and NBC Olympics. NBC Olympics is the U.S. broadcast rights holder to all Summer and Winter Games through the year 2032.