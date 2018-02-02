We asked the Internet who should run Amazon's new health consortium

Amazon, JP Morgan and Berkshire Hathaway are looking for a CEO to run their consortium that is tasked with fundamentally changing health care as we know it, and potentially coming to blows with some multibillion incumbents in the process.

Oh, and they'll have to report to the likes of Jamie Dimon, Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos.

No pressure, or anything.

We don't know much yet, as the details are still vague, but we tapped the internet to help us figure out who could succeed in this role, where so many have failed.

Here's who the Twitterverse selected: