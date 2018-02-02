    ×

    Tech

    Jeff Bezo's Amazon HQ2 is a 'money losing investment for taxpayers,' warns top Fed official

    • The city Amazon chooses for its $5 billion second headquarters may end up paying too high of a price, says Neel Kashkari.
    • Cities are usually willing to offer generous subsidies to attract a project on this scale in hopes of getting economic benefits.
    • In this case, Kashkari argues, it's "a money losing investment for taxpayers."
    Fed's Kashkari says Amazon's HQ2 winner will lose
    Fed's Kashkari says Amazon's HQ2 winner will lose   

    The city Amazon ultimately chooses for its $5 billion, 50,000-worker second headquarters may end up paying too high of a price compared with the economic benefit that the project would bring, said Neel Kashkari, a top official at the Treasury Department during the 2008 financial crisis.

    Kashkari, currently president of the Federal Reserve of Minneapolis, told CNBC on Friday he was thrilled when he learned his city was not among the 20 Amazon HQ2 finalists.

    "When I heard that Minneapolis was not on the short list, my research director said to me, 'We dodged a bullet,'" said Kashkari, who said he thinks Amazon founder and world's richest man Jeff Bezos "knows exactly where he wants to put his second headquarters."

    But Kashkari said he believes Bezos wants to get the best deal possible by getting the cities to undercut each other with concessions. "He's getting all the cities to compete on who can write the biggest check so that he can get the location he wants and the biggest subsidy from taxpayers."

    Amazon did not immediately to respond to a request for comment.

    Cities are usually willing to offer steep tax breaks and other generous subsidies to attract a development project on the scale of Amazon's second headquarters on the hope of a boost of economic activity.

    But Kashkari contended that it's "a money losing investment for taxpayers."

    "Let's see how big a check they write," he said.

    In addition to his time at the Treasury and the Fed, Kashkari also unsuccessfully ran as a Republican for governor of California. He also worked at investment giant Pimco as a managing director and head of global equities and as a vice president at Goldman Sachs.

    Morning Squawk: CNBC's before the bell news roundup

    Sign up to get Morning Squawk each weekday

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.
    Please enter a valid email address

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AMZN
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...