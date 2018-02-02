    ×

    Football fans, and those who enjoy watching the commercials, will be tuning in to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

    In celebration of the game, Budweiser's parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, is ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange. Executives of the world's largest brewer are there to highlight and celebrate the Bud Light "Dilly Dilly" ad trilogy.

    The final chapter of Bud's wildly popular Dilly Dilly campaign will air during the game's second quarter. The company has earned 2 billion media impressions for the campaign to date, according to Adweek. It also saw a 14 percent improvement in positive sentiment related to Bud Light on social media since the launch of the first Dilly Dilly ad.

    Since introducing the Dilly Dilly commercial, there have been 175,000 mentions of the phase per month on social media. And 66,000 uses of the hashtag #DillyDilly on Instagram alone.

    This comes as the beer industry has lost share to wine and spirits over the past few years, according to a report by Nielsen.

    NBC is airing Super Bowl LII and the Winter Olympics. Some companies are paying more than $5 million for ad time on NBC during the game. An executive from the network says it expects to make more than $1.2 billion in ad revenue from both programs.

    Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal owns NBC Sports and NBC Olympics. NBC Olympics is the U.S. broadcast rights holder to all Summer and Winter Games through the year 2032.

