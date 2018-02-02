Cramer's lightning round: Shopify's doing well, but you shouldn't buy it   

Shopify: "You pick a stock that is one of the hottest stocks in the environment. It's doing incredibly well. But you have a huge short position in Shopify. My thought is that it's up too much, too fast, to be involved in this kind of market. You've got to wait [until it's] 10 points down."

Kinder Morgan: "I want you to get off the phone and think about how you're positioning your portfolio, because that's one of the worst stocks to own in this environment. It's bad in rising rates. It's bad where I think oil is. And it's done a lot of sloppy things. Ix-nay Kinder Morgan."

Thermo Fisher Scientific: "I think Thermo-Fisher is ideal. The stock has had an unbelievable quarter. The quarter was just monster. Casper's terrific, but don't buy it all at once. Why? Because it's too big a dollar amount and people are selling those stocks."

Radius Health: "No. You don't want to know about Radius Health. It's the exact wrong stock to own in this environment. We've got stocks like Eli Lilly down $6 this week. We've got stocks like Merck – Merck had a pretty good quarter. Pfizer had a monster quarter. Let's stick with those. Let's say no to Radius."

Halozyme Therapeutics and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions: "You've got Lockheed Martin, you've got Raytheon down big today. You don't need Kratos. But I do want to sell the Halozyme. Let's go with General Dynamics right now. It's down the most and I think it may be the best."