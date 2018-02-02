Here's the stock market's big sell-off by the numbers

Stocks hit a rut this week after coming out of the gates strong in 2018.

The Dow Jones industrial average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite are on track to post their biggest weekly losses since early 2016. The Dow and S&P 500 are down 3.4 percent and 3.3 percent for the week, while the Nasdaq has lost 2.9 percent. Points-wise, the Dow has lost 913 points this week.

Back in 2016, the Dow lost 6.2 percent in the week of Jan. 8, while the S&P 500 dropped 5.9 percent in the same week. The Nasdaq pulled back 5.4 percent the week of Feb. 5.

The major indexes were also on track to snap four-week winning streaks. Stocks kicked off the year trading sharply higher, as investors cheered strong global economic growth and better-than-expected corporate earnings.

But Wall Street grew jittery this week as concerns of rising inflation sent interest rates higher. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield hit its highest level in four years on Friday.