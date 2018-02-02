First Look: Jay Leno explores what it means to ‘get away‘

This episode is all about getting away … in every sense of the word. Jay Leno teaches punk rocker Johnny Rotten how to drive for the first time. Famed director Michael Mann shows Jay how 1930's gangsters got away. Then, Jay gets a behind-the-scenes tutorial on how to film a car chase, and learns how African-Americans used to travel through segregated areas of the country. Throughout, Jay explores the importance of cars to people's sense of freedom.

Check out the sneak peeks above.

About "Jay Leno's Garage"

Hosted by legendary comedian and "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno, the series explores our obsession with all things automotive. From classic cars to supercars and everything in-between, Jay is hitting the road to discover the most exciting, weird and wonderful vehicles ever made and meet the passionate people behind their wheels. Each one-hour themed episode features a mix of stunts, challenges, reviews, and celebrity interviews that showcases the colorful history of the automobile. Whether he's exploring the story of an iconic brand, road-testing the newest super car, or investigating the latest automotive innovations, there is no wheel Jay won't get behind to tell the story of our love affair with the car.