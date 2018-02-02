Merck posts mixed fourth-quarter results as Keytruda sales skyrocket

Merck posted mixed fourth-quarter results, beating earnings expectations but falling short of revenue estimates despite skyrocketing Keytruda sales.

Here's how the company did compared with what Wall Street expected:

EPS: 98 cents vs. 94 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $10.43 billion vs. $10.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

In the fourth quarter, the pharmaceutical company reported a net loss of $872 million, or 32 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $594 million, or 22 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

However, after stripping out special items, such as a $2.6 billion charge related to the new tax law, the company earned $2.7 billion, or 98 cents per share, above analysts' estimates of 94 cents per share.

Merck posted revenue of $10.43 billion, up 3 percent from a year ago and below expectations of $10.5 billion. Its pharmaceuticals business grew 4 percent from the same time last year, reaching $9.3 billion in the quarter.

Sales of Keytruda, Merck's blockbuster cancer drug, rocketed 169 percent to hit $1.3 billion, narrowly beating Street expectations of $1.27 billion, according to StreetAccount. Diabetes drugs Januvia and Janumet reached $1.52 billion, up 1 percent from the year-ago quarter and just above estimates of $1.5 billion.

For 2018, Merck forecasts adjusted earnings of $4.08 and $4.23 per share and revenue of $41.2 billion and $42.7 billion. Analysts had been expecting $4.11 per share and $41.1 billion, respectively.

Merck expects to pay about $5 billion over eight years for a one-time repatriation tax. The company plans to invest about $12 billion over five years in capital projects, including approximately $8 billion in the U.S.

It plans to provide a "one-time, long-term incentive award" for eligible non-executive employees in the second quarter of this year. Further details regarding weren't immediately known.

Merck also made a contribution to its foundation in the fourth quarter.

This year, Merck expects its effective tax rate to be between 19 and 20 percent, essentially flat compared to last year. In coming years, it expects to see "some additional favorability," Chief Financial Officer Robert Davis said Friday on a call with investors.

Shares of Merck rose about 0.4 percent in premarket trading. They've shed nearly 7 percent over the past year.