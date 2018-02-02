Offshore wind power: All systems go for Orsted's 573-megawatt facility

Following the successful completion of tests, renewable energy business Orsted's Race Bank Offshore Wind Farm is fully up and running and can generate its full capacity of 573 megawatts.



The facility is spread over an area of 75 kilometers squared off the east coast of England. It is made up of 91 Siemens Gamesa turbines and can generate enough electricity to power 500,000 U.K. homes per year, the Denmark-headquartered business said.



"Not only have we achieved full power on schedule, but we have also done so safely, without compromising our high standards," David Summers, project director for Race Bank at Orsted U.K., said Thursday. Summers added that he looked forward to officially opening the project this summer.

According to authorities, the U.K. has the world's largest offshore wind capacity. The Race Bank facility is 50 percent owned by Orsted. The Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 5 has a 25 percent share, while Macquarie Capital and the Sumitomo Corporation each has a 12.5 percent stake.